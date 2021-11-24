muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb in parts of Virginia

New deaths hit 105 in the Commonwealth, as total cases are expected to hit one million before the end of this year. Even rural Floyd County, which seldom used to have even one case, had seven new cases in today's report and had 13 over the weekend and excee 1,550 in total infections.

Numbers based on Virginia Department of Health reports.

Virginia:
Infections: 960,691 (+1,535)
Hospitalized: 39,527 (+34)
Deaths: 14,597 (+105)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,530 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 49          
Deaths: 31

Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,086 (+27)
Hospitalized: 292 (+3)            
Deaths: 114  (+1)      

Radford:
Infections: 3,024 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 61 (+3)      
Deaths: 35        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,260 (+14)  
Hospitalized: 316 (+4)                
Deaths: 104 (+1)            

Galax:
Infections: 1,602 (+8)       
Hospitalized: 127        
Deaths: 64    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,388  (+10)
Hospitalized: 92                          
Deaths: 32          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,354 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 223  (+12)  
Deaths: 93 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,380 (+34)
Hospitalized: 267  (+1)          
Deaths: 111              

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,673 (+45)
Hospitalized: 326                        
Deaths: 256 (+1)              

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,466 (+62)  
Hospitalized: 270  (+1)                  
Deaths: 182  

Salem:
Infections: 3,688 (+7)
Hospitalized: 102                    
Deaths: 67               

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,59 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 137 (+1)       
Deaths: 59 (+1)   

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse