COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb in parts of Virginia

Numbers based on Virginia Department of Health reports.
Virginia:
Infections: 960,691 (+1,535)
Hospitalized: 39,527 (+34)
Deaths: 14,597 (+105)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,530 (+7)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,086 (+27)
Hospitalized: 292 (+3)
Deaths: 114 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 3,024 (+6)
Hospitalized: 61 (+3)
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,260 (+14)
Hospitalized: 316 (+4)
Deaths: 104 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,602 (+8)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,388 (+10)
Hospitalized: 92
Deaths: 32
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,354 (+13)
Hospitalized: 223 (+12)
Deaths: 93 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,380 (+34)
Hospitalized: 267 (+1)
Deaths: 111
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,673 (+45)
Hospitalized: 326
Deaths: 256 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,466 (+62)
Hospitalized: 270 (+1)
Deaths: 182
Salem:
Infections: 3,688 (+7)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 67
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,59 (+8)
Hospitalized: 137 (+1)
Deaths: 59 (+1)