With a new month starting this week, new sports begin seasons

With a new month approaching, so are new sports from the athletes of Floyd County High School with basketball and wrestling starting new seasons — both, thankfully, indoors, given the downward spikes of fall with winter approaching on Dec. 20. Middle School boys and girls face Radford Monday night at the old gym at the high school, starting at 4:30 for the girls and 6:00 pm for the boys.

Varsity girls open at home against Magna Vista in the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday while the Middle School boys and girls are back in the old gym the same evening and are back at home Thursday to play Carroll County.

On Friday, we have Junior Varsity boys JV basketball opening home play against Lord Botetourt at 4:20 p.m., then varsity round ballers hit the court at 7 pm.

Wrestling kicks off with a varsity match at Parry McClueer on Friday too.

Busy first week for the high school athletics here in our part of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

For those who favor physical action on the dance floor, there’s the Honky Tonk Night at the Floyd County Store on Thursday while those who like to sit and watch, the Floyd Radio Show takes the stage Saturday at the store at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

And while our sports goes inside, the National Weather Service office predicts a week mostly of warmer temperatures in the 50s — the 60s pm Thursday and Friday. On Monday, however, the thermometer is predicted to hit a high of 39 before plunging back into the mid-20s overnight.

Let’s remember that forecasts from the weather folks are just that — forecasts — from a government agency with a less than perfect record of accuracy as their predictions always have a bid “if” attached.

Still, a decent outlook for the week. See you on the courts and the dance floors.

Wrestling action from a previous season,

