Lady Buffs basketballers lose a tough home season opener

A tight game between MagnaVista and the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squads had the lead changing often in the first half, with neither team leading by more than a few points.

MagnaVista held the lead by six points or fewer for most of the second half, but the Lady Buffs tied the game in the fourth quarter, then fell behind again before coming back and tying it up again by 49 all when Destiny Harman by dropping in a foul shot before the visitors added two more as the clock time ran out to win 51-49.

Our congratulations to the team for playing hard to the end. Tough game. Tough loss. Fully story and more photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Kiley Hylton fights for the ball under the net.

Destiny Harman tries for a shot.

Lea Hamlin goes for a goal.

Jaden Nichols struggles to keep her balance after being tripped.

