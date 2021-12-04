JV basketball Buffaloes win, varsity loses in home opener

Lord Botetourt came to Floyd County High School Friday to open the home season of the Buffaloes and took no prisoners, taking the lead early and never looking back with a 76-53 win in the Alan Cantrel Gym. After taking a 5-0 lead early on, the Buffs closed it to 7-9 but the Cavaliers poured it on, leading 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 39-24 at the half;

The Buffs fought back in the second half but the Cavs continued to widen the lead to overcome gains by the home team and extended the lead to 20 points until the final margin of 23.

The Junior Varsity Buffs, however, overcame Botetourt’s leads in a hard-fought match to win. After trailing 8-6 midway through the first quarter, the Buffs rallied and died it at 10 all at quarter’s end. After trailing by six at the half, the JV Buffaloes regained the lead, then lost, then took it back in the second half to fin 61-54.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press. Our apologies for not having identifications of the JV players in the photos but the school’s list of players online for them did not include jersey scores. We hope to have a better list for the next game.

Kaiden Swortzel goes for a score in the varsity match.

Going for the score in the JV win by the Buffs

Dylan Bond passes to a teammate in scoring position in the Varsity game.

Rylan Swortzel drives in to attempt a score for the Varsity.

