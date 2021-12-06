muselogo1-copy

Honky Tonk Blues on video

Kelley and The Cowboys on a Honky Tonk offering.

Finished an initial edit of last Thursday’s Honky Tonk show at The Floyd Country Store, a new offering that provides Western Swing, rockabilly, and more to the offering at the town’s local icon of Traditional Old Time and Bluegrass tunes.

More to come.

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse