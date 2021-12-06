Weekend adds 3,456 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Numbers based on Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 983,055 (+3,456)
Hospitalized: 40,040 (+153)
Deaths: 14,771 (+28)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,587 (+23)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 32
Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,269 (+48)
Hospitalized: 267 (+1)
Deaths: 116
Radford:
Infections: 3,100 (+33)
Hospitalized: 53 (+2)
Deaths: 36
Carroll County
Infections: 4,432 (+43)
Hospitalized: 325 (+1)
Deaths: 105
Galax:
Infections: 1,652 (+7)
Hospitalized: 132 (+1)
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,435 (+9)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 33
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,476 (+36)
Hospitalized: 226
Deaths: 97
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,557 (+81)
Hospitalized: 279 (+4)
Deaths: 113 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 13,090 (+123)
Hospitalized: 330 (+2)
Deaths: 257
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,875 (+87)
Hospitalized: 272 (+1)
Deaths: 183
Salem:
Infections: 3,892 (+71)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 71 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,337 (+31)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 60