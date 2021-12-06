muselogo1-copy

Weekend adds 3,456 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Roanoke City added 123, Roanoke County 87, Franklin County 81. Salem 71, Carroll County 43, Pulaski County 36, Montgomery 48, Radford 33, Patrick 31, and Floyd 23.

Numbers based on Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 983,055 (+3,456)
Hospitalized: 40,040 (+153)
Deaths: 14,771 (+28)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,587 (+23)      
Hospitalized: 49          
Deaths: 32

Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,269 (+48)
Hospitalized: 267 (+1)             
Deaths: 116          

Radford:
Infections: 3,100 (+33)  
Hospitalized: 53 (+2)         
Deaths: 36         

Carroll County
Infections: 4,432 (+43)  
Hospitalized: 325 (+1)                     
Deaths: 105            

Galax:
Infections: 1,652 (+7)       
Hospitalized: 132 (+1)           
Deaths: 64    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,435  (+9)
Hospitalized: 93                            
Deaths: 33          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,476 (+36)  
Hospitalized: 226  
Deaths: 97

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,557 (+81)
Hospitalized: 279 (+4)             
Deaths: 113 (+1)               

Roanoke:
Infections:  13,090 (+123)
Hospitalized: 330 (+2)                           
Deaths: 257                

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,875 (+87)  
Hospitalized: 272 (+1)                  
Deaths: 183  

Salem:
Infections: 3,892 (+71)
Hospitalized: 102                    
Deaths: 71 (+2)              

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,337 (+31)  
Hospitalized: 137       
Deaths: 60     

