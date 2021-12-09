muselogo1-copy

Varsity basketball Buffaloes take first win of the season

Dylan Bond of the Buffaloes scores.
The strong win puts the Floyd team's record at 1-2 at this early point of the season.

Floyd County High School’s varsity boys’ Buffaloes boys took an early lead over the Patrick County High Cougars, scoring 54 points in the first half–more than the total score in last week’s loss to Lord Botetourt–and won 88-53.

Ashton Agnew of the Buffaloes led the team’s scoring with 25 points overall, including five three-pointers. Kevin Swortzel compiled 18 points, Micah Underwood had 16, Dylan Bond added 10, Gavin Herrington 7, A.J. Cantrell 5, Rylan Swortzel 4, and Sean Vickers 2.

Besides Agnew’s five three-point scores, Underwood had four, Bond two and one from Gavin Harrington gave the Buffaloes 12 for the night. The Buffs led the Cougars 24-16 at the end of the first quarter, 54-25 at the half, and 70-44 going into the fourth and final period where timeouts were suspended, and the game ended 88-53.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Micah Underwood sets up for one of his four three-point shots
Buffaloes coach Brian Harmon didn’t like something he saw on the opponent’s side of the court.

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse