Varsity basketball Buffaloes take first win of the season

Floyd County High School’s varsity boys’ Buffaloes boys took an early lead over the Patrick County High Cougars, scoring 54 points in the first half–more than the total score in last week’s loss to Lord Botetourt–and won 88-53.

Ashton Agnew of the Buffaloes led the team’s scoring with 25 points overall, including five three-pointers. Kevin Swortzel compiled 18 points, Micah Underwood had 16, Dylan Bond added 10, Gavin Herrington 7, A.J. Cantrell 5, Rylan Swortzel 4, and Sean Vickers 2.

Besides Agnew’s five three-point scores, Underwood had four, Bond two and one from Gavin Harrington gave the Buffaloes 12 for the night. The Buffs led the Cougars 24-16 at the end of the first quarter, 54-25 at the half, and 70-44 going into the fourth and final period where timeouts were suspended, and the game ended 88-53.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Micah Underwood sets up for one of his four three-point shots

Buffaloes coach Brian Harmon didn’t like something he saw on the opponent’s side of the court.

