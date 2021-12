Post-season volleyball returned to the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School Friday night. No, it wasn’t the state-contending Lady Buffaloes but a group of junior and senior guys playing a benefit game where proceeds help Ethan Miller defer medical costs.

The Lady Buffs were there, too, but as coaches, officials, and such. Some were called “Queen Bees” as coaches of the Bees (the Senior team). Others helped the juniors.

A good time for a good cause.

Lady Buffaloes were Queen Bees, coach of the Senior Bees

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest