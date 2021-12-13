muselogo1-copy

Virginia total COVID-19 cases top 1 million over the weekend

The 89 new deaths reported over the weekend include three in Pulaski County, three in Salem and one ln Roanoke County,

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,000,694 (+6,625)
Hospitalized: 40,300 (71)
Deaths: 14,957 (+89)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,650 (+21)      
Hospitalized: 52 (+2)          
Deaths: 32

Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,379 (+66)
Hospitalized: 270 (+2)          
Deaths: 116          

Radford:
Infections: 3,141 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 55 (+1)          
Deaths: 36         

Carroll County
Infections: 4,513 (+26)  
Hospitalized: 333 (+1)                      
Deaths: 105            

Galax:
Infections: 1,681 (+11)       
Hospitalized: 135 (+3)            
Deaths: 64    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,474  (+57)
Hospitalized: 95 (+1)                            
Deaths: 35          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,566 (+36)  
Hospitalized: 231  
Deaths: 101 (+3)

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,847 (+96)
Hospitalized: 284 (+2)            
Deaths: 115                

Roanoke:
Infections:  13,373 (+189)
Hospitalized: 332 (+1)                            
Deaths: 258                

Roanoke County:
Infections: 13,164 (+85) 
Hospitalized: 272                  
Deaths: 187 (+1)  

Salem:
Infections: 4,038 (+8*)
Hospitalized: 102                    
Deaths: 76 (+3)               

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,373 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 137       
Deaths: 60    

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse