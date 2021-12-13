Virginia total COVID-19 cases top 1 million over the weekend

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,000,694 (+6,625)
Hospitalized: 40,300 (71)
Deaths: 14,957 (+89)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,650 (+21)
Hospitalized: 52 (+2)
Deaths: 32
Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,379 (+66)
Hospitalized: 270 (+2)
Deaths: 116
Radford:
Infections: 3,141 (+12)
Hospitalized: 55 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Carroll County
Infections: 4,513 (+26)
Hospitalized: 333 (+1)
Deaths: 105
Galax:
Infections: 1,681 (+11)
Hospitalized: 135 (+3)
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,474 (+57)
Hospitalized: 95 (+1)
Deaths: 35
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,566 (+36)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 101 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,847 (+96)
Hospitalized: 284 (+2)
Deaths: 115
Roanoke:
Infections: 13,373 (+189)
Hospitalized: 332 (+1)
Deaths: 258
Roanoke County:
Infections: 13,164 (+85)
Hospitalized: 272
Deaths: 187 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 4,038 (+8*)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 76 (+3)
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,373 (+9)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 60