Daily COVID-19 cases surge by 5,972 in Virginia with 53 new deaths

(Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,034,107 (+5,972)
Hospitalized: 40,071 (+136)
Deaths: 15,174 (+53)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,711 (+4)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 32
Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,705 (+31)
Hospitalized: 282 (+2)
Deaths: 117
Radford:
Infections: 3,198 (+68)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 38
Carroll County
Infections: 4,623 (+17)
Hospitalized: 338 (+1)
Deaths: 110 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,727 (+6)
Hospitalized: 140 (+1)
Deaths: 65
Giles County:
Infections: 2,541 (+6)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,673 (+14)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)
Deaths: 104
Franklin County:
Infections: 7,061 (+17)
Hospitalized: 292 (+2)
Deaths: 123 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 13,697 (+59)
Hospitalized: 333
Deaths: 268
Roanoke County:
Infections: 13,522 (+57)
Hospitalized: 279 (+1)
Deaths: 192 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 4,165 (+19)
Hospitalized: 105 (+2)
Deaths: 81
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,457 (+7)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 63