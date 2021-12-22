muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-19 cases surge by 5,972 in Virginia with 53 new deaths

New area deaths include two in Franklin County and one each in Carroll, Giles, and Roanoke counties.

(Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,034,107 (+5,972)
Hospitalized: 40,071 (+136)
Deaths: 15,174 (+53)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,711 (+4)      
Hospitalized: 54            
Deaths: 32

Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,705 (+31)
Hospitalized: 282 (+2)            
Deaths: 117

Radford:
Infections: 3,198 (+68)  
Hospitalized: 55           
Deaths: 38         

Carroll County
Infections: 4,623 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 338 (+1)                         
Deaths: 110 (+1)               

Galax:
Infections: 1,727 (+6)       
Hospitalized: 140 (+1)              
Deaths: 65    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,541  (+6)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)                             
Deaths: 36 (+1)          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,673 (+14)  
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)  
Deaths: 104   

Franklin County:
Infections: 7,061 (+17)
Hospitalized: 292 (+2)              
Deaths: 123 (+2)                  

Roanoke:
Infections:  13,697 (+59)
Hospitalized: 333                               
Deaths: 268                  

Roanoke County:
Infections: 13,522 (+57) 
Hospitalized: 279 (+1)                     
Deaths: 192 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 4,165 (+19)
Hospitalized: 105 (+2)                     
Deaths: 81                   

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,457 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 138         
Deaths: 63 

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse