COVID-19 is surging again and less than half of Floyd Countians are taking needed precautions

Virginia’s daily COVID-19 report by its Department of Health says new cases rose by nearly 6,000 in Wednesday’s report, along with more than 50 new deaths. Since topping one million total infections, the Old Dominion has added 34,107 more in less than a week.

Nationally, restaurants are closing (again), and retailers admit they are looking at one of the word holiday spending seasons in decades. Nationwide, 52.3 million have come down with the virus and 830.990 have died, says the Centers for Disease Control.

America has the highest number of cases of any nation in the world and the highest number of deaths, says the World Health Organization.

In Virginia, 67.1% of the population is “fully vaccinated” but that percentage drops to under 50% in Floyd County. Wednesday’s report by the Virginia Department of Health says that just 16.5% of the county’s population has received the now important “booster” shot, and the percentage of those with the original recommended two-sort dosage is 48.6%.

In government, which is supposed to set examples of safe behavior, the county board of supervisors has a new member from Indian Valley who, while campaigning for the job, refused to wear a mask in a public meeting of the school board and had to be removed forcibly by a county sheriff’s deputy.

In grocery stores and other retail establishments, we see customers without masks outnumbering those who wear them, even though signs at the entrance say only those “fully vaccinated” are to required to wear them, even though health officials say everyone should in such situations.

Ask one of those not wearing masks if they are vaccinated and the general answer is either “none of your damn business” or “hell no!”

One responded: “Well, I see you are not vaccinated.”

“Really,” I said. “What makes you think that?”

“You’re wearing a mask,” she said.

“I always try to wear a mask,” I said, “even though both my wife and I are fully vaccinated.”

“That’s overkill,” she said.

“We don’t think so,” I responded. She walked away, muttering.

“In Floyd Circuit Court this week,” people are supposed to wear masks in the Courtroom. Some do, some don’t. At the prosecutors’ table, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp worse his mask. His boss, Eric Branscom, did not.

“Sometimes, I do, sometimes I don’t,” Branscom said after Tuesday’s hearings. “It depends.”

Depends on what? On whether he wants to live or die?

I didn’t ask. Why bother?

