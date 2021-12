As the year winds down, some ventured out Thursday night to the Floyd Country Store’s Honky Tonk Thursday, featuring Redd Volkaert and his Telecaster guitar.

The images here are screen captures from a video shot during the evening. We’re working on editing the video and it will be posted when complete.

Redd Volkaertl on his Telecaster and Country store co-owner Dylan Locke on bass.

Add the drums and the transformation is complete.

