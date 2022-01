Connor Vietstra & Trevor Holder (right) joint Andrew Small and a fiddler guest

The Floyd Radio Show kicked off New Year 2022 Saturday night at The Floyd Country Store with music, skits, and comedy, featuring Gap Civil and Connor Vietstra & Trevor Holder joining hosts Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins.

As their “joke girl” told the crowd: A New Year’s Resolution goes in one year and out the other.

Happy 2022.

Having a good time.

Hosts Andre Small and Ashlee Watkins open the show

"What' a New Year's Resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other."

