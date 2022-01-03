Snow arrives just after New Year

Our first winter storm arrived overnight with rain, then some sleet, and now, falling wet snow that is expected to last until 11 a.m. with accumulations of 3-6 inches, depending on where you live and at what elevation.

The thermometer read 29 degrees Fahrenheit at 0500 Monday, and is expected to remain about 30 or below most of the day, says the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

Writes weather guru Kevin Myatt at The Roanoke Times:

Reports of snow and sleet have been coming in from parts of the New River Valley and also northern parts of the Roanoke Valley as colder air aloft begins to crash downward, southward, and eastward in response to a tightening low-pressure system over the Carolinas. Snow will likely overspread most of the Roanoke and New River valleys by 8 a.m. and continue until late morning, with widespread 3-6 inches still appearing likely, locally somewhat more or less. Road conditions may deteriorate rapidly in some areas as heavier snow quickly overcomes surface warmth.

With Floyd County school classes not set to resume until later in the week, school buses were not expected on the highway on Monday. Radford University’s main campus is closed because of the weather. New River and Virginia Western Community Colleges are set to open at 10 a.m.

Updating as needed throughout the day…

