New Year’s weekend COVID-19 toll: 42,185 new Virginia cases

Plus 946 new hospitalizations. New area deaths include three in Franklin County, and one in Roanoke.

(The Virginia Department of Health report includes counts from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,160,703 (+42,185)
Hospitalized: 42,835 (+946)
Deaths: 15,615 (+28)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,827 (+37)      
Hospitalized: 56 (+1)            
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:
Infections: 13,329 (+232)
Hospitalized: 290 (+1)            
Deaths: 120

Radford:
Infections: 3,360 (+21)  
Hospitalized: 56            
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 4,796 (+51)  
Hospitalized: 340                       
Deaths: 113              

Galax:
Infections: 1,758 (+21)       
Hospitalized: 143              
Deaths: 69    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,650  (+47)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)                            
Deaths: 38          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,827(+93)  
Hospitalized: 244  
Deaths: 105  

Franklin County:
Infections: 7,387 (+146)
Hospitalized: 306 (+3)               
Deaths: 132 (+3)                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  14,637 (+499)
Hospitalized: 336 (+1)                               
Deaths: 273 (+1)                  

Roanoke County:
Infections: 14,463 (+318) 
Hospitalized: 282 (+1)                      
Deaths: 195    

Salem:
Infections: 4,342 (+165)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)                      
Deaths: 83                   

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,553 (+49)  
Hospitalized: 139         
Deaths: 72  

