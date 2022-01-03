New Year’s weekend COVID-19 toll: 42,185 new Virginia cases

(The Virginia Department of Health report includes counts from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,160,703 (+42,185)
Hospitalized: 42,835 (+946)
Deaths: 15,615 (+28)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,827 (+37)
Hospitalized: 56 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 13,329 (+232)
Hospitalized: 290 (+1)
Deaths: 120
Radford:
Infections: 3,360 (+21)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 4,796 (+51)
Hospitalized: 340
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,758 (+21)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 69
Giles County:
Infections: 2,650 (+47)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,827(+93)
Hospitalized: 244
Deaths: 105
Franklin County:
Infections: 7,387 (+146)
Hospitalized: 306 (+3)
Deaths: 132 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 14,637 (+499)
Hospitalized: 336 (+1)
Deaths: 273 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 14,463 (+318)
Hospitalized: 282 (+1)
Deaths: 195
Salem:
Infections: 4,342 (+165)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 83
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,553 (+49)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 72