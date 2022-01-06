JV wins, Varsity loses in Buffaloes basketball

JV Buffaloes took the lead at the beginning at never looked back.

In another good news/bad news set of results for Floyd County High School basketball this season, the Junior Varsity Buffaloes demolished the James River Knights 55-17 in a game where the scheduled Lady Buffs JV-Varsity game was scrubbed and continued for a later date. The Varsity Buffaloes guys fell behind early, fought back in the third quarter, closing the game to just a six-point deficit, but then ran dry as the Knights scored 22 unanswered points and put the game away 71-53.

The JV boys took the lead from the outset with an opening 3-point goal and led 10-0 before the Knights scored their first two. They stretched the lead to 35-8 at the half, then 46-13 after three quarters, and ended the Knights’ night at 55-17.

The Varsity was down 2-0 in the opening seconds, tied the game at 2 briefly, then fell behind when the Knights scored seven unanswered points and led 40-22 at the half. In the third quarter, the Buffaloes cut the lead to 52-46, then closed it to four points (52-48) in the first 15 seconds of the fourth, but then went dry as the Knights scored 14 unanswered points and the Knights led 68-48 with just under two-and-a-half minutes left in the game. The Knights scored five more points and the Buffs three to lose 71-53.

A Thursday home game with the Buffaloes and Lady Buffs playing Alleghany is postponed because of forecasted bad weather. On Saturday, the Buffaloes and Lady Buffs varsity squads are scheduled to play at home against Auburn (girls) and East Rockingham (boys), with JV starting at 5:30 pm and Varsity at 7:00 pm. More details on the games in next week’s Floyd Press.

Hard fought action between the Buffaloes and the James River Knights

Another three-point score by the JV Buffaloes

Driving for a score in the varsity match

Going for another score in the JV game.

Cheerleaders pump up the support for the Buffaloes

