Buffaloes tie East Rockingham, then lose in OT at Chance Harman Classic

AJ Cantrell fires off a shot against East Rock

After trailing the East Rockingham 37-29 at the half, the Floyd County varsity Buffaloes basketball team dominated the Eagles in the second half and was leading when Tyler Nickel sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at the buzzer and sent the match into overtime.

Nickel added eight points after the start of OT and the Eagles won 81-77 in a hard-fought match that could have been an upset by the scrappy Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-7 Nickel is headed to North Carolina for his college play and showed why with 41 points in the Chance Harman Classic at FCHS Saturday.

For the Buffaloes, Kaiden Swortzel had 31 points. A Lady Buffaloes match against Auburn was canceled after the Floyd ladies had to be quarantined after a member of the coaching staff was diagnosed with COVID-19.

More details and photos coming in this week’s Floyd Press.

Ashton Agnew hits two of his 14 points for the game.

Sean Vickers stretches to try and get a clear shot.

Cheering on the Buffaloes.

Dylan Bond tries to stop a shot by East Rock.

Rylan Swortzel fires off a shot.

Anxious crowd watches a close game.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

