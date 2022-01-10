Weekend Va. COVID-19 totals: 57,703 new cases and 1,706 more hospitalizations

(Case totals included reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm Friday through 5 pm Sunday. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably inaccurate.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,278,739 (+57,703)
Hospitalized: 44,973 (+1,706)
Deaths: 15,671 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,928 (+59)
Hospitalized: 61 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,023 (+567)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,585 (+111)
Hospitalized: 58 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 4,977 (+136)
Hospitalized: 346 (+2)
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,901 (+61)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 69
Giles County:
Infections: 2,762 (+64)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,190 (+140)
Hospitalized: 247
Deaths: 106
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,025 (+285)
Hospitalized: 308
Deaths: 132
Roanoke:
Infections: 15,966 (+952)
Hospitalized: 338 (+1)
Deaths: 274
Roanoke County:
Infections: 15,926 (+657)
Hospitalized: 286 (+2)
Deaths: 196
Salem:
Infections: 4,931 (+328)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 84
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,709 (+39)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72