Weekend Va. COVID-19 totals: 57,703 new cases and 1,706 more hospitalizations

(Case totals included reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm Friday through 5 pm Sunday. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably inaccurate.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,278,739 (+57,703)

Hospitalized: 44,973 (+1,706)

Deaths: 15,671 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,928 (+59)

Hospitalized: 61 (+1)

Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:

Infections: 14,023 (+567)

Hospitalized: 290

Deaths: 121

Radford:

Infections: 3,585 (+111)

Hospitalized: 58 (+1)

Deaths: 39

Carroll County

Infections: 4,977 (+136)

Hospitalized: 346 (+2)

Deaths: 113

Galax:

Infections: 1,901 (+61)

Hospitalized: 143

Deaths: 69

Giles County:

Infections: 2,762 (+64)

Hospitalized: 101

Deaths: 38

Pulaski County

Infections: 5,190 (+140)

Hospitalized: 247

Deaths: 106

Franklin County:

Infections: 8,025 (+285)

Hospitalized: 308

Deaths: 132

Roanoke:

Infections: 15,966 (+952)

Hospitalized: 338 (+1)

Deaths: 274

Roanoke County:

Infections: 15,926 (+657)

Hospitalized: 286 (+2)

Deaths: 196

Salem:

Infections: 4,931 (+328)

Hospitalized: 112

Deaths: 84

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,709 (+39)

Hospitalized: 140

Deaths: 72

