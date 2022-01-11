Va. COVID-19 cases up by 16,681 with 177 new hospitalizations and 44 more deaths

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably inaccurate.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,295,420 (+16,681)

Hospitalized: 45,150 (+177)

Deaths: 15,713 (+44)

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,937 (+9)

Hospitalized: 61

Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:

Infections: 14,096 (+73)

Hospitalized: 290

Deaths: 121

Radford:

Infections: 3,607 (+22)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 39

Carroll County

Infections: 5,003 (+6)

Hospitalized: 348 (+2)

Deaths: 113

Galax:

Infections: 1,917 (+16)

Hospitalized: 143

Deaths: 70 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 2,774 (+12)

Hospitalized: 101

Deaths: 38

Pulaski County

Infections: 5,227 (+37)

Hospitalized: 247

Deaths: 106

Franklin County:

Infections: 8,085 (+60)

Hospitalized: 311 (+3)

Deaths: 133 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 16,120 (+154)

Hospitalized: 330 (+2)

Deaths: 274

Roanoke County:

Infections: 15,926 (+149)

Hospitalized: 288 (+2)

Deaths: 196

Salem:

Infections: 5,017 (+86)

Hospitalized: 113 (+1)

Deaths: 85 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,721 (+12)

Hospitalized: 140

Deaths: 72

