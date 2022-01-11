Va. COVID-19 cases up by 16,681 with 177 new hospitalizations and 44 more deaths

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably inaccurate.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,295,420 (+16,681)
Hospitalized: 45,150 (+177)
Deaths: 15,713 (+44)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,937 (+9)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,096 (+73)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,607 (+22)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,003 (+6)
Hospitalized: 348 (+2)
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,917 (+16)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,774 (+12)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,227 (+37)
Hospitalized: 247
Deaths: 106
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,085 (+60)
Hospitalized: 311 (+3)
Deaths: 133 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 16,120 (+154)
Hospitalized: 330 (+2)
Deaths: 274
Roanoke County:
Infections: 15,926 (+149)
Hospitalized: 288 (+2)
Deaths: 196
Salem:
Infections: 5,017 (+86)
Hospitalized: 113 (+1)
Deaths: 85 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,721 (+12)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72