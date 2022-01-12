More daily COVID-19 cases: 19,836 infections, 225 hospitalizations in Virginia

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,315,256 (+19,836)
Hospitalized: 45,375 (+225)
Deaths: 15,750 (+37)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,958 (+21)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,281 (+185)
Hospitalized: 291 (+1)
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,661 (+59)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,041 (+38)
Hospitalized: 350 (+2)
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,928 (+11)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70
Giles County:
Infections: 2,796 (+22)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,284 (+57)
Hospitalized: 247
Deaths: 106
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,206 (+121)
Hospitalized: 311
Deaths: 134 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 16,120 (+230)
Hospitalized: 340 (+10)
Deaths: 275 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 16,260 (+334)
Hospitalized: 289 (+1)
Deaths: 197 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,078 (+61)
Hospitalized: 114 (+1)
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,760 (+39)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72