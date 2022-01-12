More daily COVID-19 cases: 19,836 infections, 225 hospitalizations in Virginia

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,315,256 (+19,836)

Hospitalized: 45,375 (+225)

Deaths: 15,750 (+37)

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,958 (+21)

Hospitalized: 61

Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:

Infections: 14,281 (+185)

Hospitalized: 291 (+1)

Deaths: 121

Radford:

Infections: 3,661 (+59)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 39

Carroll County

Infections: 5,041 (+38)

Hospitalized: 350 (+2)

Deaths: 113

Galax:

Infections: 1,928 (+11)

Hospitalized: 143

Deaths: 70

Giles County:

Infections: 2,796 (+22)

Hospitalized: 101

Deaths: 38

Pulaski County

Infections: 5,284 (+57)

Hospitalized: 247

Deaths: 106

Franklin County:

Infections: 8,206 (+121)

Hospitalized: 311

Deaths: 134 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 16,120 (+230)

Hospitalized: 340 (+10)

Deaths: 275 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 16,260 (+334)

Hospitalized: 289 (+1)

Deaths: 197 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 5,078 (+61)

Hospitalized: 114 (+1)

Deaths: 85

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,760 (+39)

Hospitalized: 140

Deaths: 72

