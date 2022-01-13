Another day, another 18,198 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,334,198 (+18,942)
Hospitalized: 45,598 (+223)
Deaths: 15,785 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,985 (+27)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,462 (+181)
Hospitalized: 291
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,710 (+49)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,114 (+73)
Hospitalized: 351 (+1)
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,953 (+25)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70
Giles County:
Infections: 2,832 (+36)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,339 (+55)
Hospitalized: 251 (+1)
Deaths: 108 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,308 (+102)
Hospitalized: 311
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 16,592 (+474)
Hospitalized: 341 (+1)
Deaths: 276 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 16,493 (+233)
Hospitalized: 289
Deaths: 199 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 5,179 (+99)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,791 (+31)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72