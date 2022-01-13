Another day, another 18,198 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,334,198 (+18,942)

Hospitalized: 45,598 (+223)

Deaths: 15,785 (+35)

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,985 (+27)

Hospitalized: 61

Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:

Infections: 14,462 (+181)

Hospitalized: 291

Deaths: 121

Radford:

Infections: 3,710 (+49)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 39

Carroll County

Infections: 5,114 (+73)

Hospitalized: 351 (+1)

Deaths: 113

Galax:

Infections: 1,953 (+25)

Hospitalized: 143

Deaths: 70

Giles County:

Infections: 2,832 (+36)

Hospitalized: 101

Deaths: 38

Pulaski County

Infections: 5,339 (+55)

Hospitalized: 251 (+1)

Deaths: 108 (+2)

Franklin County:

Infections: 8,308 (+102)

Hospitalized: 311

Deaths: 134

Roanoke:

Infections: 16,592 (+474)

Hospitalized: 341 (+1)

Deaths: 276 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 16,493 (+233)

Hospitalized: 289

Deaths: 199 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 5,179 (+99)

Hospitalized: 114

Deaths: 85

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,791 (+31)

Hospitalized: 140

Deaths: 72

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

