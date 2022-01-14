muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffaloes trample the Cougars 58-44

The ladies return from a COVID quarantine with a win
Kiley Hylton of the Lady Buffaloes scores two of her 15 points for the night.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad returned to play after a COVID-enforced quarantine with a 58-44 win over Patrick County Cougars Thursday night in the Alan Cantrell gym of FCHS.

Kiley Hylton paced Buffs scoring with 15 points, followed by Destiny Harman’s 12, 9 by Sabine Blevins, 9 from Mackenzie Thompson plus 5 contributed by Carly Thompson, Leah Hamlin’s 4, 2 from Karley Bond, and 1 each by Leah Blevin and Zoey Suavely. Harman’s point total included two 3-pointers.

The Lady Buffs took the lead early in the first quarter and led 11-7 at the first-quarter buzzer, then 22-16 at the half, 42-31 heading into the fourth, and finished the 14-point win, 58-44.

A JV match between Floyd and Patrick was scrapped because of a COVID problem with the team in Stuart. With the boys also quarantined because of the virus, the Lady Buffs JV and Varsity set to square off at home Friday against Glenvar.

Destiny Harman scores.

