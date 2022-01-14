Lady Buffaloes trample the Cougars 58-44

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad returned to play after a COVID-enforced quarantine with a 58-44 win over Patrick County Cougars Thursday night in the Alan Cantrell gym of FCHS.

Kiley Hylton paced Buffs scoring with 15 points, followed by Destiny Harman’s 12, 9 by Sabine Blevins, 9 from Mackenzie Thompson plus 5 contributed by Carly Thompson, Leah Hamlin’s 4, 2 from Karley Bond, and 1 each by Leah Blevin and Zoey Suavely. Harman’s point total included two 3-pointers.

The Lady Buffs took the lead early in the first quarter and led 11-7 at the first-quarter buzzer, then 22-16 at the half, 42-31 heading into the fourth, and finished the 14-point win, 58-44.

A JV match between Floyd and Patrick was scrapped because of a COVID problem with the team in Stuart. With the boys also quarantined because of the virus, the Lady Buffs JV and Varsity set to square off at home Friday against Glenvar.

Destiny Harman scores.

Karlie Hyton pasased to a Lady Buff in shooting position.

Destiny Harmon goes for a score

Cheerleaders celebrate a point.

Firing off for another score

Kiley Hylton charges for another score.

Carly Thompson works to avoid a block from a Cougar.

Patrick County tries to stop Harman but cannnot.

