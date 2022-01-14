Va. COVID-19 tolls: 17,219 new cases, 229 more hospitalizations, and 18 additional deaths

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,351,417 (+17,219)

Hospitalized: 45,827 (+229)

Deaths: 15,803 (+18)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,009 (+24)

Hospitalized: 61

Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:

Infections: 14,462 (+157)

Hospitalized: 290

Deaths: 121

Radford:

Infections: 3,754 (+44)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 39

Carroll County

Infections: 5,114 (+66)

Hospitalized: 352 (+1)

Deaths: 113

Galax:

Infections: 1,999 (+46)

Hospitalized: 143

Deaths: 70

Giles County:

Infections: 2,875 (+43)

Hospitalized: 101

Deaths: 38

Pulaski County

Infections: 5,406 (+67)

Hospitalized: 251

Deaths: 108

Franklin County:

Infections: 8,308 (+133)

Hospitalized: 311

Deaths: 134

Roanoke:

Infections: 16,892 (+300)

Hospitalized: 341

Deaths: 276

Roanoke County:

Infections: 16,783 (+290)

Hospitalized: 289

Deaths: 199

Salem:

Infections: 5,318 (+39)

Hospitalized: 114

Deaths: 85

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,816 (+25)

Hospitalized: 140

Deaths: 72

