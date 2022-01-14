muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 tolls: 17,219 new cases, 229 more hospitalizations, and 18 additional deaths

But Friday's report from the Department of Health reports on one new hospitalization in our area. Floyd County topped 2,000 total infections with nine new ones.

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,351,417 (+17,219)
Hospitalized: 45,827 (+229)
Deaths: 15,803 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,009 (+24)      
Hospitalized: 61            
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,462 (+157)
Hospitalized: 290          
Deaths: 121

Radford:
Infections: 3,754 (+44) 
Hospitalized: 58            
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,114 (+66)  
Hospitalized: 352 (+1)                       
Deaths: 113              

Galax:
Infections: 1,999 (+46)       
Hospitalized: 143              
Deaths: 70    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,875 (+43)
Hospitalized: 101                            
Deaths: 38          

Pulaski County
Infections: 5,406 (+67)  
Hospitalized: 251  
Deaths: 108  

Franklin County:
Infections: 8,308 (+133)
Hospitalized: 311                   
Deaths: 134                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  16,892 (+300)
Hospitalized: 341
Deaths: 276                             

Roanoke County:
Infections: 16,783 (+290) 
Hospitalized: 289                      
Deaths: 199      

Salem:
Infections: 5,318 (+39)
Hospitalized: 114   
Deaths: 85    

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,816 (+25)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 72  

