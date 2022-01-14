Va. COVID-19 tolls: 17,219 new cases, 229 more hospitalizations, and 18 additional deaths

(Case reports by the Virginia Department of Health. The department also reports: “VDH is updating its case definition for COVID-19 associated deaths to agree with the recently updated national guidance for classifying COVID-19 associated deaths. There will be a delay in reporting new COVID-19 associated deaths during January 2022 as VDH applies these changes.” In summary, the death counts reported here are probably low.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,351,417 (+17,219)
Hospitalized: 45,827 (+229)
Deaths: 15,803 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,009 (+24)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County:
Infections: 14,462 (+157)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,754 (+44)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,114 (+66)
Hospitalized: 352 (+1)
Deaths: 113
Galax:
Infections: 1,999 (+46)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70
Giles County:
Infections: 2,875 (+43)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,406 (+67)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 108
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,308 (+133)
Hospitalized: 311
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 16,892 (+300)
Hospitalized: 341
Deaths: 276
Roanoke County:
Infections: 16,783 (+290)
Hospitalized: 289
Deaths: 199
Salem:
Infections: 5,318 (+39)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,816 (+25)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72