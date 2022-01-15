Big overtime win by the Lady Buffaloes over Glenvar

Destiny Hylton ties the score in closing second of game, forcing overtime.

After leading the Glenvar Eagles through the first three-plus quarters of a Three-River District matchup, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad saw their lead dwindle in the fourth quarter until Glenvar led by a single point with seconds to go, but Destiny Harman connected with a foul shot to tie the match and force an overtime period where the Buffs laid down 14 points to 6 of the opponent and come away with a 55-47 win.

Kiley Harman led scoring with 19 points, Harman sank 18, including three 3-pointers and the tying foul shot, Mackenzie added 11 with four from Leah Hamin, three by Karlie Nichols, and three by Jaden Nichols.

The win brings the Lady Buffs to a 5-5 overall record and 1-1 in district play.

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffaloes took a lead early on against Glenvar and delivered a 38-10 win. More details on photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Jaden Nichols connects with a key score.

Leah Hamlin drives down court

Another key score by Hamlin

Reagan Lynch drives for the basket in the JV win.

