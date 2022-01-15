muselogo1-copy

Big overtime win by the Lady Buffaloes over Glenvar

Kiley Hylton led scoring with 19 points.
A key foul shot tied the game in the closing seconds to force OT
Destiny Hylton ties the score in closing second of game, forcing overtime.

After leading the Glenvar Eagles through the first three-plus quarters of a Three-River District matchup, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad saw their lead dwindle in the fourth quarter until Glenvar led by a single point with seconds to go, but Destiny Harman connected with a foul shot to tie the match and force an overtime period where the Buffs laid down 14 points to 6 of the opponent and come away with a 55-47 win.

Kiley Harman led scoring with 19 points, Harman sank 18, including three 3-pointers and the tying foul shot, Mackenzie added 11 with four from Leah Hamin, three by Karlie Nichols, and three by Jaden Nichols.

The win brings the Lady Buffs to a 5-5 overall record and 1-1 in district play.

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffaloes took a lead early on against Glenvar and delivered a 38-10 win. More details on photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Jaden Nichols connects with a key score.
Leah Hamlin drives down court
Another key score by Hamlin
Reagan Lynch drives for the basket in the JV win.

