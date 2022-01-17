Advice for Monday: Stay home if you can

Today is a federal holiday that the Commonwealth of Virginia tried, for years, to ignore, but that’s another discussion for another time. Today, MLK’s birthday is also a good reason to stay inside and stay off the roads so the Virginia Department of Transportation trucks and plows can try to restore some safety.

We spent much of Sunday watching movies on DVD and streaming, including No Time to Die (the latest James Bond Film), The Matrix Resurrections, and some football. May take in some more on Monday

With temperatures in the low 20s, it will take time to deal with the ice left by the snowstorm, freezing rain, and sleet. A high-wind warning posted today by the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg showcases the threat of falling, ice-laden limbs, trees, and utility lines.

Posts NWS:

High Wind Warning from MON 5:42 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST

Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area

In Virginia, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC County

Description …HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING… WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. WHERE…In Virginia, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC County. WHEN…Until 10 PM EST this evening. IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow may make for white out conditions on area roadways. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Floyd County Public Schools were already closed for the King holiday. No word yet on classes for Tuesday or the scheduled basketball games at the gym on Tuesday night.

Developing story. We will update you throughout the day.

