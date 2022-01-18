COVID-19 adds 10,248 new Virginia cases, 127 more hospitalizations

Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,407,403 (+10,248)
Hospitalized: 46,464 (+127)
Deaths: 15,822 (+8)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,077 (+3)
Hospitalized: 62 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,008 (+12)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,886 (+5)
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,355 (+13)
Hospitalized: 353
Deaths: 114
Galax:
Infections: 2,041 (+37)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70
Giles County:
Infections: 2,997 (+11)
Hospitalized: 103 (+2)
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,572 (+19)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 108
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,833 (+22)
Hospitalized: 311
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 17,752 (+79)
Hospitalized: 341
Deaths: 276
Roanoke County:
Infections: 17,570 (+88)
Hospitalized: 289
Deaths: 199
Salem:
Infections: 5,541 (+22)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,909 (+7)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72