A warmer Wednesday, with some sun, will help melt ice, but…

Floyd County public schools remain closed Wednesday, along with several other area systems, as Southwestern Virginia struggles to recover from the weekend storm that leaves many secondary roads still hazardous with snow and black ice.

Virginia Western Community College is closed Wednesday. New River Valley’s operations in Dublin and Christiansburg are open.

Floyd County Circuit Court was open Tuesday while most others — Patrick, Carroll, and Franklin, for example — were closed, and it was a short session with several no-shows and many continuances.

A scheduled four-game set — boys and girls JV and varsity matches against Carroll County — was postponed. The next home match for the Floyd County teams is Friday, with the boys playing Pulaski County at the Alan Cantrell gym at FCHS.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the high 40s, which should help to melt. A forecast of the daily high staying in the 20s on Tuesday was wrong, and the thermometer topped 32 and allowed some thawing. The temperature was 31 in many places in the county at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday’s weather forecasts rain in the morning hours and highs of 38 degrees or so, but the overnight now is expected to plummet by more than 20 degrees to 16 with snow showers and a high of just 21 on Friday. Not much accumulation of the white stuff, however, is expected, but the low overnight may drop to 11 degrees.

Saturday should bring a high of 32 with a low of 18.

The month of January is expected to exit at the end of next week after six days of highs in the 30s — with a drop to 28 on Wednesday — and lows in the high teens.

Will February be better? Time will tell.

