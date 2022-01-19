Virginia adds 12,480 new virus cases with 167 more hospitalized

Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,419,883 (+12,480)
Hospitalized: 46,627 (+167)
Deaths: 15,822 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,084 (+7)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,048 (+48)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,912 (+26)
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,000 (+45)
Hospitalized: 353
Deaths: 114
Galax:
Infections: 2,076 (+34)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 70
Giles County:
Infections: 3,008 (+11)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,612 (+40)
Hospitalized: 260 (+12)
Deaths: 108
Franklin County:
Infections: 8,854 (+21)
Hospitalized: 313 (+1)
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 17,881 (+129)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 276
Roanoke County:
Infections: 17,570 (+70)
Hospitalized: 289
Deaths: 199
Salem:
Infections: 5,635 (+94)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,928 (+19)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72