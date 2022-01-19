muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 12,480 new virus cases with 167 more hospitalized

Daily deaths in double digits (13)

Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,419,883 (+12,480)
Hospitalized: 46,627 (+167)
Deaths: 15,822 (+13)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,084 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 62           
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 15,048 (+48)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121

Radford:
Infections: 3,912 (+26) 
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)            
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,000 (+45)  
Hospitalized: 353                        
Deaths: 114              

Galax:
Infections: 2,076 (+34)       
Hospitalized: 143              
Deaths: 70    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,008 (+11)
Hospitalized: 103                            
Deaths: 38          

Pulaski County
Infections: 5,612 (+40)  
Hospitalized: 260 (+12)  
Deaths: 108  

Franklin County:
Infections: 8,854 (+21)
Hospitalized: 313 (+1)                   
Deaths: 134                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  17,881 (+129)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 276                             

Roanoke County:
Infections: 17,570 (+70) 
Hospitalized: 289                      
Deaths: 199      

Salem:
Infections: 5,635 (+94)
Hospitalized: 114   
Deaths: 85    

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,928 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 72  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
