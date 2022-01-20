Virginia COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in the daily report

Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,434,686 (+14,803)
Hospitalized: 46,775 (+148)
Deaths: 15,853 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,105 (+21)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,197 (+149)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 3,954 (+42)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,059 (+59)
Hospitalized: 353
Deaths: 114
Galax:
Infections: 2,090 (+14)
Hospitalized: 144 (+1)
Deaths: 71 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 3,039 (+31)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,693 (+51)
Hospitalized: 260
Deaths: 108
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,007 (+153)
Hospitalized: 313
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 18,084 (+203)
Hospitalized: 345 (+2)
Deaths: 278 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 17,854 (+284)
Hospitalized: 289
Deaths: 197
Salem:
Infections: 5,705 (+70)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,955 (+40)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72