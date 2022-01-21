Friday’s COVID-19 cases hit another daily high for this week in Virginia

Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,451,713 (+17,027)
Hospitalized: 46,775 (+131)
Deaths: 15,852
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,133 (+28)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,197 (+209)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 4,029 (+75)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,504 (+45)
Hospitalized: 353
Deaths: 114
Galax:
Infections: 2,436 (+46)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 71
Giles County:
Infections: 3,114 (+75)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,757 (+94)
Hospitalized: 261 (+1)
Deaths: 108
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,124 (+148)
Hospitalized: 314 (+1)
Deaths: 134
Roanoke:
Infections: 18,271 (+187)
Hospitalized: 346 (+1)
Deaths: 278
Roanoke County:
Infections: 17,981 (+127)
Hospitalized: 290 (+1)
Deaths: 197
Salem:
Infections: 5,764 (+59)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 85
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,986 (+31)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72