On the road, basketball Lady Buffaloes down James River

Leah Hamlin: Top scorer for the Lady Buffaloes against James River. (Photos from earlier games this season)
Karlie Nichols

Weather and ice postponed scheduled Buffaloes Varsity and JV basketball at Floyd County High School Friday night, but the Lady Buffs traveled to Buchanan to beat James River easily.

In the varsity match, took an early lead, 16-4 in the first quarter, and led 31-11 at the half. In the second half, the Lady Buffs widened the lead to win easily 58-33.

Leah Hamlin led Floyd’s scoring with 14 points. Destiny Harman had 13, Kiley Hylton 12, Sabrie Blevins 8, Mackenzie Thompson 5, and 2 each from Carly Thompson, Jaden Nichols, and Karlie Nichols.

Harman and Mackenzie Thompson each had three-point scores.

The win gives the Lady Buffs a 2-1 lead in district play.

In JV, the Lady Buffs had no problem beating James River 32-18.

After a week of postponements of games at home because of the weather, the boys and girls return to the Alan Cantrell Gym at FCHS next week with the Lady Buffs hosting Carroll County on Monday Radford on Thursday, and the male Buffaloes facing Radford on Friday.

Kiley Hylton
Destiny Harman
Mackenzie Thompson

