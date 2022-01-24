muselogo1-copy

Virginia weekend COVID-19 count shows 29,581 new cases, 96 more deaths

Plus 404 new hospitalized. Area counts show 3 new deaths in Franklin County, 2 each in Carroll and Roanoke counties and 1 apiece in Pulaski County, and cities of Roanoke, Salem

Numbers in this report cover the weekend counts from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday. Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,481,294 (+29,581)
Hospitalized: 47,179 (+404)
Deaths: 15,948 (+96)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,164 (+31)      
Hospitalized: 62           
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 15,702 (+505)
Hospitalized: 291 (+1)
Deaths: 121

Radford:
Infections: 4,135 (+416) 
Hospitalized: 60          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,644 (+140)  
Hospitalized: 354 (+1)                        
Deaths: 116 (+2)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,173 (+37)       
Hospitalized: 144            
Deaths: 71    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,237 (+123)
Hospitalized: 103                            
Deaths: 38          

Pulaski County
Infections: 5,920 (+163)  
Hospitalized: 262 (+1)  
Deaths: 109 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,377 (+253)
Hospitalized: 314                   
Deaths: 137 (+3)                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  18,760 (+489)
Hospitalized: 346
Deaths: 279 (+1)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 18,447 (+466) 
Hospitalized: 290                      
Deaths: 199 (+2)        

Salem:
Infections: 5,938 (+174)
Hospitalized: 115 (+1)     
Deaths: 86 (+1)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,041 (+55)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 72

