Virginia weekend COVID-19 count shows 29,581 new cases, 96 more deaths

Numbers in this report cover the weekend counts from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday. Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,481,294 (+29,581)
Hospitalized: 47,179 (+404)
Deaths: 15,948 (+96)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,164 (+31)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,702 (+505)
Hospitalized: 291 (+1)
Deaths: 121
Radford:
Infections: 4,135 (+416)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,644 (+140)
Hospitalized: 354 (+1)
Deaths: 116 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 2,173 (+37)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 71
Giles County:
Infections: 3,237 (+123)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 5,920 (+163)
Hospitalized: 262 (+1)
Deaths: 109 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,377 (+253)
Hospitalized: 314
Deaths: 137 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 18,760 (+489)
Hospitalized: 346
Deaths: 279 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 18,447 (+466)
Hospitalized: 290
Deaths: 199 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 5,938 (+174)
Hospitalized: 115 (+1)
Deaths: 86 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,041 (+55)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 72