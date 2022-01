Leading scorer Kiley Hylton found Cavallier defenders tough.

After a double-win by Varsity and JV over James River in Buchanan Friday night, the Lady Buffaloes returned home Monday to face the Carroll County.

Good news: The JV won overwhelmingly, 32-18. Bad news: The varsity ladies lost, also overwhelmingly, 58-33 to the Cavaliers, putting their season record to date at 1-2 for district and 7-6 overall.

More photos and details in this week’s Floyd Press.

Jaden Nichols looks for an open shot.

First time this season without masks required and they were all but invisible in the stands.

