Another snow? Blame pissed off Mother Nature

Lady Buffaloes are scheduled to play Radford’s Bobcats in the Alan Cantrell gym at Floyd County High School Thursday evening while the Buffaloes head to Stuart for a match against the Patrick County Cougars. Then the varsity boys and girls squads are set to meet Radford in Floyd Friday, weather permitting.

Weather permitting. Like the pandemic, those two words keep shuffling the schedules for a lot of things nowadays.

The National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg says

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

One to three inches. That’s a guess, as many “forecasts” are, even by the experts. It could be more. Given the weather this January, the best guess is to stock up for another long weekend. A for the Friday evening games, the odds favor another cancellation.

Forecasters say we are on the edge of a powerful snow “comb cyclone” that could slam the Northeast with more than 1nches of snow in the area. If that happens, one to three inches around here could be a blessing.

Perhaps it is time to ask who pissed off Mother Nature. At the very least, she’s been having too many bad hair days since the beginning of 2022.

The annual festivities are known as “Groundhog Day” arrive next week (Feb. 2) in Punxsutawney, PA. Based on an old Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, the arrival of spring is determined by whether a groundhog sees its shadow.

In original lore, the animal was a badger, but the media event that draws curious crowds of onlookers looking for an excuse to party pulls an often-unwilling fat groundhog from a cage and holds it out for the camera. If the weather is cloudy, six more weeks of Spring are predicted. If the sun and shining and shadows are seen, an early Spring is expected.

Yeah, right. Be it a numb groundhog, a Mother Nature with frazzled hair, or a “meteorologist” standing in front of a projected screen at a local televisions station with computers and Doppler Radar, what we get are guesses.

Sort of like predicting when pandemics will peak or end.

