Virginia COVID-19 cases up 11,743 cases with 38 deaths

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health. Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,514,862 (+11,743)
Hospitalized: 47,453 (+55)
Deaths: 16,052 (+38)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,200 (+12)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 15,948 (+197)
Hospitalized: 293
Deaths: 124
Radford:
Infections: 4,200 (+49)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,821 (+45)
Hospitalized: 354
Deaths: 117 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,235 (+19)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 71
Giles County:
Infections: 3,353 (+54)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 38
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,083(+47)
Hospitalized: 266
Deaths: 111
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,569 (+78)
Hospitalized: 315
Deaths: 141 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,214 (+145)
Hospitalized: 348
Deaths: 280
Roanoke County:
Infections: 18,839 (+260)
Hospitalized: 294 (+3)
Deaths: 205 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,050 (+68)
Hospitalized: 115
Deaths: 86
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,097 (+27)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 73