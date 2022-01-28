At home Thursday, Lady Buffaloes sweep the Radford Bobcats

Leah Hamlin fights the tough defense of the Bobcats.

Radford High’s Bobcats, perennial predators who often spoil things for the Floyd County High Lady Buffaloes, headed home to the New River Valley Thursday night with double losses to the stampeding Lady Buffs, falling 58-55 in a hard-fought varsity match and a JV game that left the Bobcats staggered and defeated.

Both games were ones that either team could win or lose, but the Lady Buffs trampled the cats, turning the tide in their favor with aggressive play, accuracy at the foul line, and capitalizing on breaks.

The win leaves the Lady Buffs with a 3-3 district record and the Bobcats at 1-3.

Destiny Harmon led Floyd scoring with 20 points, including a number of key foul shots, Kiley Hilton with 13, Mackenzie Thompson at 9 (from a trio of 3-point scores), Leah Hamlin 6, Carly Thompson 4 and 2 points each from Carly Nichols, Jaden Nichols, and Larah Blevins.

The JV team won another tough match with the Cavaliers with a 37-34 score in a game where the lead narrowed from seven points late in the game.

The Buffaloes and Lady Buffs were scheduled to meet Patrick County at home Friday night, but the game was postponed with FCHS closing early on Friday because of the approaching snowstorm. Homecoming, for the schools, is now scheduled for Monday when the Varsity and JV teams play Auburn.

On the road Friday, the boys’ Buffaloes knocked off the Patrick County Cougars 60-32.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Destiny Harmon (10) and Karlie Nichols, along with three Lady Bobcats, watch to see if the shot scored. It did.

Jaden Nichols concentrates and avoids the Radford defense as she prepares to shoot.

Lady Buffaloes fans express their feelings about what is happening in the game.

Kelly Campbell of the JV Lady Buffaloes fights for the ball during their win over the Cavaliers.

