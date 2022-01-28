muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases up 10,741 in Virginia with 75 more deaths

Several localities show a large rise in cases, with two new deaths in Roanoke City and one in county.

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health. Death numbers may not be complete because of changes in reporting requirements still underway by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,525,591 (+10,741)
Hospitalized: 47,546 (+93)
Deaths: 16,052 (+75)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,227 (+27)      
Hospitalized: 62           
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 16,271 (+126)
Hospitalized: 293
Deaths: 134

Radford:
Infections: 4,313 (+113) 
Hospitalized: 61          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,821 (+53)  
Hospitalized: 354 (+1)                        
Deaths: 118 (+1)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,265 (+30)       
Hospitalized: 144            
Deaths: 71    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,390 (+37)
Hospitalized: 103                            
Deaths: 38          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,158 (+75)  
Hospitalized: 266  
Deaths: 111    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,641 (+72)
Hospitalized: 316 (+1)                   
Deaths: 140                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,327 (+113)
Hospitalized: 348
Deaths: 282 (+2)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 18,839 (+121) 
Hospitalized: 294                      
Deaths: 206 (+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,159 (+109)
Hospitalized: 115     
Deaths: 86      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,128 (+31)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 73

