Virginia had 20,045 new COVID-19 cases and 165 more deaths

New cases appear to be on the decline, but rising death rates include two more in Roanoke City and one each in Salem plus the counties of Franklin, Giles, Carroll counties.

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health and reflect the amounts from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,545,636 (+20,045)
Hospitalized: 47,707 (+162)
Deaths: 16,217 (+165)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,271 (+44)      
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)           
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 16,618 (+407)
Hospitalized: 297 (+4)
Deaths: 124

Radford:
Infections: 4,414 (+101) 
Hospitalized: 62 (+1)          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,975 (+154)  
Hospitalized: 355 (+1)                        
Deaths: 119 (+1)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,283 (+18)       
Hospitalized: 144            
Deaths: 71    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,493 (+103)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)                            
Deaths: 39 (+1)          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,279 (+121)  
Hospitalized: 268 (+2)  
Deaths: 111    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,793 (+152)
Hospitalized: 317 (+1)                   
Deaths: 140                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,595 (+268)
Hospitalized: 349 (+1)
Deaths: 284 (+2)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,244 (+405) 
Hospitalized: 295 (+1)                      
Deaths: 206        

Salem:
Infections: 6,263 (+104)
Hospitalized: 114     
Deaths: 87 (+1)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,179 (+51)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 74 (+1)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
