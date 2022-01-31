Virginia had 20,045 new COVID-19 cases and 165 more deaths

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health and reflect the amounts from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,545,636 (+20,045)
Hospitalized: 47,707 (+162)
Deaths: 16,217 (+165)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,271 (+44)
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 16,618 (+407)
Hospitalized: 297 (+4)
Deaths: 124
Radford:
Infections: 4,414 (+101)
Hospitalized: 62 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,975 (+154)
Hospitalized: 355 (+1)
Deaths: 119 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,283 (+18)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 71
Giles County:
Infections: 3,493 (+103)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 39 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,279 (+121)
Hospitalized: 268 (+2)
Deaths: 111
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,793 (+152)
Hospitalized: 317 (+1)
Deaths: 140
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,595 (+268)
Hospitalized: 349 (+1)
Deaths: 284 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,244 (+405)
Hospitalized: 295 (+1)
Deaths: 206
Salem:
Infections: 6,263 (+104)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 87 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,179 (+51)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 74 (+1)