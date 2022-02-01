muselogo1-copy

Homecoming wins for the Buffaloes, Lady Buffs

AJ Cantrell takes a shot in win over Bassett.
The varsity teams won two hard fought matches.
Destiny Harman in for a score in win over Auburn

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes teams celebrated basketball homecoming with hard-fought wins over Auburn by the ladies 50-85 in a comeback and Bassett in the boys’ game, 61-53

Auburn, the tough non-district school in Riner, often plays a spoiler role in Floyd games and held a 42-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter, when the Lady Buffs outscored the Eagles 18-8, including a perfect record of foul shots by Destiny Harman, who was 6 for 6 and didn’t miss a free throw all night in her game-leading 24 overall points for the night.

Kiley Hylton had 16 points, 14 of them, in the second half.

The Buffaloes led Bassett throughout the game but had to hold off a late challenge in the fourth before foul shots also made the difference in opening the lead. Dylan Bond led Floyd scoring with 23 points, Dylan Bond led the scoring with 23 points, including five three-pointers, Kaiden Swortzel had 15.

In homecoming, Jaycee Chaffin was crowned queen and Kaleb Belcher king. More details and photos in an upcoming Floyd Press edition.

Kaiden Swortzel in tip-off for game against Bassett.
Mackenzie Thompson fights to score against Auburn.
Dylan Bond hits a three-pointer
Sabrie Blevins grabs a rebound.

