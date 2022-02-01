New Virginia COVID-19 cases drop to 6,055 daily

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,551,705 (+6,055)
Hospitalized: 47,610
Deaths: 16,252 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,280 (+9)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 16,618 (+145)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 124
Radford:
Infections: 4,414 (+23)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 5,975 (+18)
Hospitalized: 355
Deaths: 119
Galax:
Infections: 2,300 (+17)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 71
Giles County:
Infections: 3,515 (+22)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 40 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,320 (+41)
Hospitalized: 269 (+1)
Deaths: 111
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,842 (+49)
Hospitalized: 317
Deaths: 140
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,723 (+128)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 284
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,250 (+6)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 207 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,263 (+43)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 87
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,200 (+21)
Hospitalized: 140
Deaths: 75 (+1)