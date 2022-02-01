muselogo1-copy

New Virginia COVID-19 cases drop to 6,055 daily

New deaths reported in Giles, Roanoke, Patrick counties. Virginia overall had 35.

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,551,705 (+6,055)
Hospitalized: 47,610
Deaths: 16,252 (+35)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,280 (+9)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 16,618 (+145)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 124

Radford:
Infections: 4,414 (+23) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 5,975 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 355                        
Deaths: 119                

Galax:
Infections: 2,300 (+17)       
Hospitalized: 144            
Deaths: 71    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,515 (+22)
Hospitalized: 104                            
Deaths: 40 (+1)          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,320 (+41)  
Hospitalized: 269 (+1)  
Deaths: 111    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,842 (+49)
Hospitalized: 317                   
Deaths: 140                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,723 (+128)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 284                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,250 (+6) 
Hospitalized: 295                      
Deaths: 207 (+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,263 (+43)
Hospitalized: 114     
Deaths: 87      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,200 (+21)  
Hospitalized: 140         
Deaths: 75 (+1)

