Virginia reports 160 new COVID-19 daily deaths

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,558,383 (+6,678)
Hospitalized: 47,556
Deaths: 16,412 (+160)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,290 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 16,902 (+284)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 124
Radford:
Infections: 4,469 (+55)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 6,036 (+41)
Hospitalized: 356 (+1)
Deaths: 120 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,310 (+10)
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)
Deaths: 72 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 3,528 (+23)
Hospitalized: 106 (+2)
Deaths: 40
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,359 (+39)
Hospitalized: 276 (+7)
Deaths: 111
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,893 (+51)
Hospitalized: 318 (+1)
Deaths: 141 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,790 (+67)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 287 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,316 (+16)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 209 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,347 (+84)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 88
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,215 (+15)
Hospitalized: 141 (+1)
Deaths: 76 (+1)