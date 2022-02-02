muselogo1-copy

Virginia reports 160 new COVID-19 daily deaths

Nine area deaths: 3 in Roanoke City, 2 in Roanoke County and 1 each in Carroll, Franklin Patrick counties and Galax

Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,558,383 (+6,678)
Hospitalized: 47,556
Deaths: 16,412 (+160)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,290 (+10)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 16,902 (+284)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 124

Radford:
Infections: 4,469 (+55) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,036 (+41)  
Hospitalized: 356 (+1)                        
Deaths: 120 (+1)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,310 (+10)       
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)            
Deaths: 72 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,528 (+23)
Hospitalized: 106 (+2)                            
Deaths: 40          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,359 (+39)  
Hospitalized: 276 (+7)  
Deaths: 111    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,893 (+51)
Hospitalized: 318 (+1)                   
Deaths: 141 (+1)                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,790 (+67)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 287 (+3)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,316 (+16) 
Hospitalized: 295                      
Deaths: 209 (+2)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,347 (+84)
Hospitalized: 114     
Deaths: 88      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,215 (+15)  
Hospitalized: 141 (+1)         
Deaths: 76 (+1)

