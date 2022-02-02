FCHS wrestling squad action

muselogo1-copy

McGowan Walhberg.
Action on the mats from a match Tuesday night
John Fletcher

Schedule conflicts have kept from shooting Floyd County High School wrestling for far too long, but a match scheduled at another school was moved to Floyd Tuesday and provided a chance to catch the athletes in action.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Davis Goff
Gabriel Anderson
Emery Chaffin

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries.
