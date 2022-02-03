Lady Buffs take down Martinsville

The Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad decimated Martinsville Tuesday night in a non-district game in the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High School, 54-29,
Senior Karlie Nichols led scoring with 16 points, followed by Kiley Hylton’s 12 and 9 from Destiny Harman, 7 by Zoey Shavely, 5 for Karley Bond, 2 each from Sabrie Blevins and Leah Blevins, and 1 from Carly Thompson.
Nichols scored a trio of 3-point goals and Harman 1. Harman has 5 steals and 4 assists, and Mackenzie Thompson added 2 assists.
While the Lady Buffs were disposing of Martinsville, the male Buffaloes were in Riner, beating Glenvar 63-61 in a tough game. The boys return to Floyd Thursday to face Radford for Senior Night.
More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.