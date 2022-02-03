muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffs take down Martinsville

Sabrie Blevins looks for an open shot.
The Lady Buffs took the lead early in the game and never looked back
Karlie Nichols led scoring, including this three-pointer.

The Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad decimated Martinsville Tuesday night in a non-district game in the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High School, 54-29,

Senior Karlie Nichols led scoring with 16 points, followed by Kiley Hylton’s 12 and 9 from Destiny Harman, 7 by Zoey Shavely, 5 for Karley Bond, 2 each from Sabrie Blevins and Leah Blevins, and 1 from Carly Thompson.

Nichols scored a trio of 3-point goals and Harman 1. Harman has 5 steals and 4 assists, and Mackenzie Thompson added 2 assists.

While the Lady Buffs were disposing of Martinsville, the male Buffaloes were in Riner, beating Glenvar 63-61 in a tough game. The boys return to Floyd Thursday to face Radford for Senior Night.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Kiley Hylton scores.
Zoey Shavely goes in for a score.
Destiny Harman scores.
Cheerleaders celebrate a successful extra point.

