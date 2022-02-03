muselogo1-copy

Daily Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 7,139 with 136 more deaths

Roanoke had 3 new deaths, Montgomery County 2 and 1 each from Franklin and Patrick counties.

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,565,522 (+7,139)
Hospitalized: 47,236
Deaths: 16,548 (+136)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,301 (+11)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 33

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,029 (+127)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 126 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 4,509 (+40) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 39         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,067 (+31)  
Hospitalized: 356                        
Deaths: 120                

Galax:
Infections: 2,321 (+11)       
Hospitalized: 145            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,574 (+46)
Hospitalized: 106                            
Deaths: 40          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,405 (+46)  
Hospitalized: 276
Deaths: 111    

Franklin County:
Infections: 9,938 (+45)
Hospitalized: 318                   
Deaths: 142 (+1)                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,902 (+112)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 290 (+3)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,420 (+104) 
Hospitalized: 295                      
Deaths: 209        

Salem:
Infections: 6,388 (+39)
Hospitalized: 114     
Deaths: 88      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,239 (+24)  
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 77 (+1)

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse