Daily Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 7,139 with 136 more deaths

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,565,522 (+7,139)
Hospitalized: 47,236
Deaths: 16,548 (+136)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,301 (+11)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 33
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,029 (+127)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 126 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 4,509 (+40)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 39
Carroll County
Infections: 6,067 (+31)
Hospitalized: 356
Deaths: 120
Galax:
Infections: 2,321 (+11)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,574 (+46)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 40
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,405 (+46)
Hospitalized: 276
Deaths: 111
Franklin County:
Infections: 9,938 (+45)
Hospitalized: 318
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,902 (+112)
Hospitalized: 349
Deaths: 290 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,420 (+104)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 209
Salem:
Infections: 6,388 (+39)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 88
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,239 (+24)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 77 (+1)