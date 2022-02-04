muselogo1-copy

Friday’s report shows 155 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

Area deaths include 7 in Montgomery County-Radford City, 6 in Roanoke City, 3 each in Franklin and Roanoke counties, 3 in Giles County, plus 1 each in Floyd, Pulaski and Patrick counties

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,572,022 (+6,500)
Hospitalized: 47,148
Deaths: 16,703 (+155)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,317 (+16)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 34 (+1)

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,029 (+74)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 129 (+3)

Radford:
Infections: 4,547 (+39) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 41 (+2)         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,100 (+33)  
Hospitalized: 356                        
Deaths: 120                

Galax:
Infections: 2,346 (+25)       
Hospitalized: 145            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,604 (+30)
Hospitalized: 106                            
Deaths: 42 (+2)          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,458 (+53)  
Hospitalized: 279 (+3)
Deaths: 112 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,035 (+97)
Hospitalized: 318                   
Deaths: 145 (+3)                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,993 (+91)
Hospitalized: 350 (+1)
Deaths: 296 (+6)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,484 (+64) 
Hospitalized: 297 (+2)                      
Deaths: 212 (+3)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,722 (+34)
Hospitalized: 114     
Deaths: 88      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,259 (+20)  
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 78 (+1)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
