Friday’s report shows 155 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,572,022 (+6,500)
Hospitalized: 47,148
Deaths: 16,703 (+155)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,317 (+16)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 34 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,029 (+74)
Hospitalized: 297
Deaths: 129 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 4,547 (+39)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 41 (+2)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,100 (+33)
Hospitalized: 356
Deaths: 120
Galax:
Infections: 2,346 (+25)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,604 (+30)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 42 (+2)
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,458 (+53)
Hospitalized: 279 (+3)
Deaths: 112 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,035 (+97)
Hospitalized: 318
Deaths: 145 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,993 (+91)
Hospitalized: 350 (+1)
Deaths: 296 (+6)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,484 (+64)
Hospitalized: 297 (+2)
Deaths: 212 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,722 (+34)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 88
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,259 (+20)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 78 (+1)