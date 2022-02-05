muselogo1-copy

Radford Bobcats claw out district wins over the Buffaloes

Dylan Bond tries for a score.
The Buffaloes closed in for a lead in the fourth quarter but the spread widened at end
Ashton Agnew scored

Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes took another Three Rivers District hit Thursday night at the Alan Cantrell Gym in a hard-fought loss to the Radford Bobcats, 73-66, before an enthusiastic crowd who saw the gap between the teams narrow, then widen, then narrow again.

Kaiden Swortzel lad Buffalo scoring with 24 points, followed by Ashton Agnew 21, Dylan Bond 9, AJ Cantrell 6, Micah Underwood 2, Gavin Harrington 2, and Ryan Swortzel 2.

Floyd hit 7 three-point goals, with Agnew scoring 5 and Bond 2.

The JV Buffaloes seemed ready to take the Bobcats down by scoring the first points of their game, leading 4-0 at the opening, the Cats quickly tied the game and won 39-28.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Kaiden Swortzel: Led scoring.
Phillip Radford of the JV Buffaloes goes in for the score.
Fans of the game included those who played in other sports.
Cheerleaders in a halftime dance routine.

