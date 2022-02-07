New COVID-19 cases continue to drop while deaths increase in Virginia over the weekend

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,584,268 (+12,246)
Hospitalized: 47,201 (+53)
Deaths: 17,107 (+404)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,317 (+27)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 3+ (+2)
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,313 (+284)
Hospitalized: 299 (+2)
Deaths: 131 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 4,615 (+68)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 42 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,161 (+64)
Hospitalized: 356
Deaths: 127 (+7)
Galax:
Infections: 2,378 (+32)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,679 (+72)
Hospitalized: 108 (+2)
Deaths: 42
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,583 (+125)
Hospitalized: 281 (+2)
Deaths: 115 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,140 (+105)
Hospitalized: 319 (+1)
Deaths: 155 (+10)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,993 (+91)
Hospitalized: 350 (+1)
Deaths: 296 (+6)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,740
Hospitalized: 298
Deaths: 221
Salem:
Infections: 6,476
Hospitalized: 115 (+1)
Deaths: 93 (+5)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,299 (+40)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 80 (+2)