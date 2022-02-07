muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases continue to drop while deaths increase in Virginia over the weekend

The 404 new deaths in the Commonwealth include 10 in Franklin County, 7 in Carroll County, 6 in Roanoke, 5 in Salem, 3 in Pulaski County plus 2 each in Floyd, Montgomery, and Patrick Counties. Radford reported 1

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,584,268 (+12,246)
Hospitalized: 47,201 (+53)
Deaths: 17,107 (+404)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,317 (+27)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 3+ (+2)

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,313 (+284)
Hospitalized: 299 (+2)
Deaths: 131 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 4,615 (+68) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 42 (+1)         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,161 (+64)  
Hospitalized: 356                        
Deaths: 127 (+7)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,378 (+32)       
Hospitalized: 145            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,679 (+72)
Hospitalized: 108 (+2)                            
Deaths: 42          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,583 (+125)  
Hospitalized: 281 (+2)
Deaths: 115 (+3)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,140 (+105)
Hospitalized: 319 (+1)                   
Deaths: 155 (+10)                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,993 (+91)
Hospitalized: 350 (+1)
Deaths: 296 (+6)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,740  
Hospitalized: 298                      
Deaths: 221        

Salem:
Infections: 6,476
Hospitalized: 115 (+1)     
Deaths: 93 (+5)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,299 (+40)  
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 80 (+2)

