As COVID-19 case increases drop, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

Roanoke County reported 13 more dead, the city had 11 as part of the total of 117 in the Commonwealth

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,588,958 (+4,689)
Hospitalized: 47,232 (+31)
Deaths: 17,227 (+117)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,355 (+11)      
Hospitalized: 63            
Deaths: 36

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,399 (+86)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 131

Radford:
Infections: 4,626 (+11) 
Hospitalized: 62          
Deaths: 42         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,191 (+30)  
Hospitalized: 357 (+1)                        
Deaths: 127                

Galax:
Infections: 2,396 (+18)       
Hospitalized: 145            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,692 (+13)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 42          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,622 (+39)  
Hospitalized: 281
Deaths: 115    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,159 (+19)
Hospitalized: 319                   
Deaths: 155                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,207 (+10)
Hospitalized: 351 (+1)
Deaths: 305 (+11)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,787 (+37) 
Hospitalized: 298                      
Deaths: 234 (+13)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,504 (+28)
Hospitalized: 116 (+1)     
Deaths: 94 (+1)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,312 (+13)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 80

