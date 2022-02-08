As COVID-19 case increases drop, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,588,958 (+4,689)
Hospitalized: 47,232 (+31)
Deaths: 17,227 (+117)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,355 (+11)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,399 (+86)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 131
Radford:
Infections: 4,626 (+11)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 42
Carroll County
Infections: 6,191 (+30)
Hospitalized: 357 (+1)
Deaths: 127
Galax:
Infections: 2,396 (+18)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,692 (+13)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 42
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,622 (+39)
Hospitalized: 281
Deaths: 115
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,159 (+19)
Hospitalized: 319
Deaths: 155
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,207 (+10)
Hospitalized: 351 (+1)
Deaths: 305 (+11)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,787 (+37)
Hospitalized: 298
Deaths: 234 (+13)
Salem:
Infections: 6,504 (+28)
Hospitalized: 116 (+1)
Deaths: 94 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,312 (+13)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 80