Buffaloes hold on to a one-point lead to beat Carroll County

In a hard-fought game against the Carroll County Cavaliers, the Floyd County High Buffaloes varsity basketball team took a one-point lead with seconds to go and held on for the win Monday night in the Alan Cantrell Gym.

The Buffaloes led for most of the game, but the Cavaliers came on strong in the fourth quarter and took the lead before Matt Slusher’a layup took it back and the Buffs prevailed.

The JV led their game throughout and won 48-43.

More photos and details on this and other games in this week’s Floyd Press.

Ashton Agnew drives for a score.

Gavin Herrington goes for the score,

In a close game, some watch the action, others the scoreboard and clock.

When the time ran out, the Buffaloes won by one point.

