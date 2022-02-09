COVID-19 cases level off at under 5,000 with a slight drop in new deaths

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,593,694 (+4,738)
Hospitalized: 47,183
Deaths: 17,305 (+78)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,365 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,399 (+116)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 131
Radford:
Infections: 4,656 (+30)
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,238 (+38)
Hospitalized: 359 (+2)
Deaths: 128 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,409 (+18)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,720 (+28)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 42
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,679 (+57)
Hospitalized: 282 (+1)
Deaths: 115
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,204 (+45)
Hospitalized: 319
Deaths: 155
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,284 (+77)
Hospitalized: 352 (+1)
Deaths: 306 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,799 (+2)
Hospitalized: 301 (+3)
Deaths: 232
Salem:
Infections: 6,527 (+23)
Hospitalized: 117 (+1)
Deaths: 94
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,328 (+16)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 80